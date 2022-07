Monday, July 11, 2022

9:50 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 4151 off Attala Road 4116 in the Sallis area.

10:07 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that two utility trailers were stolen from a residence on Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road.