12:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting vandalism at a residence on North Wells Street.

12:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Huntington Street and Fairground Street. No injuries were reported.

1:40 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a trespasser at a business on Veterans Memorial Drive.