10:30 am – Officials were notified about vandalism going on around a trailer house on Highway 19 South.

11:18 am – Officials responded to a two vehicle MVA at Kangaroo Crossing with injuries. No entrapment on the scene.

4:44 pm – Officials were called to Dollar General on Highway 12 West for a shoplifter.

5:33 pm – An officer was called out to Attala Road 3023 about a trespasser.

6:35 pm – Officials responded to a reckless driver passing the Yockanookany Bridge headed south on Highway 35. Caller advised that the driver was driving in the middle of the Highway.