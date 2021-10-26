Two-vehicle MVA, disturbances, vandalism, and more reported today

12:03 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence on Hammond Circle.

8:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to East Jefferson Street when someone reported vehicle vandalism.

11:23 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 East near Mitchell Metal. One person sustained minor injuries.

3:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call on East Adams Street reporting vandalism.

3:32 a.m. – Friendship Volunteers were called to a tractor fire on Ellis Road in West.

3:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on North Natchez Street in response to reports of a disturbance there.

3:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call about stolen property on South Wells Street.