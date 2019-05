At 12:30 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS and City Fire were dispatched to highway 12 west at the highway 35 north intersection for a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said a mail carrier was rear ended at the light.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene to find one lane of traffic blocked at the light.

MedStat was called when the driver said she bumped her head in the collision. Medics checked the patient but medical transport was refused.