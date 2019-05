At 4:10 pm Kosciusko Police, MedStat EMS along with Kosciusko City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on North Natchez Street near the Apartments.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found one vehicle in the roadway and the second pulled over in a parking lot. Officers cleared the road and worked the accident from the parking lot.

No word on the cause of the accident and no injuries were reported.