Two Whippet softball players to play in MAC All-Star games

Two Kosciusko Whippet softball players will play in upcoming all-star games.

Junior pitcher Anna Grace Whitehead has been named to the 4A/5A/6A Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) All-Star team.

Whitehead will represent Kosciusko on the North Team in the MAC All-Star Game.

Sophomore short stop Makynlee Dickerson will play in the MAC Rising Stars Futures Game.

Both Whitehead and Dickerson helped lead the Whippets to the 2022 4A State Championship.

The MAC softball all-star games are set for Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.

Visit www.mscoaches.com for more information.

Congratulations to Anna Grace Whitehead for being selected to play in the MAC 4A/5A/6A All-Star Game. Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/P9CO0Au37j — Kosciusko Softball (@WhippetSoftball) February 23, 2023