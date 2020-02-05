Two Whippets announce where they will play college football

Two Kosciusko Whippet football players are taking their careers to the collegiate level.

Offensive lineman Paul Wood signed with Holmes Community College this morning.

A 3-year starter for the Whippets, Wood anchored the offensive line, playing a number of positions along the OL throughout his career.

Also Wednesday, Zavier “Bobo” Miller announced he would be continuing his career at Ole Miss.

Miller played running back and corner back for the Whippets. He finished his career with 2275 yards of total offense and 19 total touchdowns.

Both Wood and Miller were joined by their families and friends at the Kosciusko High School library.