Two Whippets softball players named to Scorebook Live All-State Team

Two Kosciusko softball players have been named Scorebook Live’s All-State team.

Senior Kelly Hood and sophomore Campbell Blaine were the two Lady Whippets receiving the honor.

The report on senior Kelly Hood reads “Led the Lady Whippets to a 4A State Championship with a .402 batting average over 146 plate appearances with six homers, seven doubles, four triples and 25 RBIs. She also stole 34 bases.”

For Campbell Blaine, the article states “The Lady Whippets’ sophomore sensation helped Kosciusko to a 4A State Championship Series win over North Pike, batting .405 with a .506 on-base percentage, 14 doubles and six triples. She scored a remarkable 43 runs in 38 games.”

The Kosciusko Lady Whippets won the 4A State Championship in a thrilling three game series against North Pike.

See the complete All-State team at scorebooklive.com/mississippi.