Two Kosciusko Whippet powerlifters will compete in the MHSAA State Powerlifting Championships this weekend.

Javen Mallett and Nathan Hill will represent the Whippets at the competition Saturday, April 1 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

Mallett will compete in the 242-lb class and Hill in the 114-lb division.

Both will participate in bench press, squat, and powerclean.