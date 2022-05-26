Tyson Foods increases wages in Carthage

Carthage, Miss. – May 26 2022 – Tyson Foods announced that the Carthage poultry complex has increased wages for hourly production workers in its two processing plant operations. The wage increase is effective immediately.

The new starting wage is now $15.00 per hour, a $1.60 increase. In addition, team members are also offered financial incentives for attendance and above average productivity and can receive a $1,000 new hire bonus upon completing 90 days of employment. Current team members can also receive a referral bonus for each new hire they refer who completes 90 days of employment at Tyson Foods.

The Carthage complex currently employs nearly 1,400 team members and seeks to fill 50 positions.

Tyson Foods’ team members are eligible for medical, dental, vision, and prescription benefits, 401(k) and participation in Tyson Foods’ employee stock purchase plan, and several voluntary coverage options. A recent internal survey of new hires highlighted Tyson Foods’ benefits package as a standout offering.

“The wage increases will help enrich the lives of our team members and their families,” said Lester Nemec, complex manager for Tyson Foods in Carthage. “We are fortunate to work for a company that invests in its team members and the communities where we live, work, and play.”

Competitive compensation and benefits are one of the many ways Tyson Foods supports its team members across the country. The company strives to be the most sought-after place to work and ensure team members have the tools and resources they need to be successful such as on-boarding and regular training, a safe workplace, reliable transportation, and life skills training. Tyson Foods also offers various educational services for team members through its Upward Academy program and its recent announcement to provide access to free education for all team members. Interested applicants can visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about career paths and find an opportunity that’s right for them.