Tyson Looking For a Few Good Men and Women in Central Miss.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–Tyson Foods is hiring and is looking for people in central Mississippi. The company has been inviting people to join the team in the past few weeks and that effort continues this week in Kosciusko.

“It’s a great family atmosphere and it’s also family-oriented,” said James, a 16-year employee in Carthage. “Everyone from my perspectives, loves their job and comes in with a positive attitude and I think everyone comes to really make a difference every day.”

Latonya Jordan is an HR manager and says she believes the company is family and employee-oriented.

“We do birthday luncheons, anniversary luncheons for all our team members,” she said, during the job fair this weekend. “We give plaques out for team members who work five years or more.”

The next job fair is this Saturday at the Attala County Coliseum in Kosciusko, exact times to be announced.