Unpleasant odor still plaguing Kosciusko

It’s the smell that won’t go away.

The odor that has plagued Kosciusko for years has been stronger in recent weeks.

It comes from the lagoon across from the Natchez Trace Parkway and can be smelled throughout the entire town, but is very strong along Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

The city has been battling the stench, which is caused by a release of hydrogen sulfide, as far back as 2014.

The city purchased additional aerators in 2018 to help combat the issue, and it seemed to help for a while, but the odor returned in full force around December of 2019.

The issue was brought before the board of aldermen in January of 2020. One citizen described it as “the stench that stole Christmas.”

During that meeting, the board had Steve Womack from Maintenance Systems Inc. (MSI) to explain the steps that could be taken to address and fix the issue.

Some of the stench can be attributed to the change in weather.

A number of lagoons report issues with smell during the spring time.

Warm days and cool nights, very common during a Mississippi spring, can cause a turnover in the lagoon.

That is explained in more detail here.

Heavy rainfall, another staple of spring weather in Mississippi, can also lead to issues inside the lagoon.

Recently, Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and Howard Sharkey with the city’s wastewater department spoke with Prairie Farms Dairy Corporate Operations manager Troy Ferguson to ask that the plant refrain from dumping waste into the system, which officials said was contributing to the problem.

It was agreed that the company’s local waste manager would work with the city to help find a solution.