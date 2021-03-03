Update: Another person charged in connection with fatal shooting

Another person has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Kosicusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 17-year-old Ferrel Bailey was arrested Tuesday.

According to Dew, Bailey was with the victim during the shooting, but reportedly fired the first shot.

Bailey was charged with aggravated assault.

He’s currently in the Leake County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

Dew said his office is still investigating the shooting and more arrests could be made.

2-27: Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew has confirmed a Friday night shooting.

At approximately 6:20pm, 20-year-old Tyreece Thomas was found on Peachtree Street having been shot at least one time.

Emergency Services arrived and he was taken to Baptist Medical Center – Attala to be airlifted.

This morning at 7:25am Thomas was pronounced dead.

One suspect, 21-year-old Demonta Magee, was taken into custody last night and charged with aggravated assault. As of this morning, his charges have been increased to murder.

This shooting is still under investigation and we will continue to update you here as more information is released.

Pictured: Demonta Magee