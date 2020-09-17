Update: Arrest made in connection with missing truck

Update: On Sep. 9, 2020, Johnathon A. Taylor, a 21-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Felony False Pretenses by Investigator Martin Roby.

Kosciusko police were assisted in the case by the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

Taylor was wanted in connection for a missing truck from Franks Chevrolet in Kosciusko.

Sept. 9 – The Kosciusko Police Department is needing assistance in locating a wanted subject named Jonathon Avery Taylor.

Taylor is wanted by the Kosciusko Police Department for False Pretense.

On 08/27/20, Taylor obtained a 2014 GMC Sierra 2500, light brown in color from Frank’s Chevrolet in Kosciusko by fraudulent means.

The GMC Sierra is possibly displaying a tag# 1AN5510. Taylor is known to live in the Bentonia area.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of “up to $2500.00.”

If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.