Update: Assault suspect arrested in Wisconsin

Update: A woman wanted in Kosciusko has been arrested in Wisconsin.

According to an arrest report released by the Kosciusko Police Department, on May 27, 2020, Tia J. Starling was arrested for domestic aggravated assault by Investigator Martin Roby with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department Fugitive Division.

A warrant for Starling’s arrests was issued May 6, with a reward being offered by CrimeStoppers.

5-6-2020: The Kosciusko Police Department is asking for help in locating a wanted subject.

Tia Jasmine Starling is wanted by Kosciusko Police Department for domestic aggravated assault. The incident occurred on May 2, 2020.

Starling left the scene in a white 2009 Cadillac CTS with disability tag# DBT-5034.

Starling also goes by an alias as “TIA BLUE.”

Tia Jasmine Starling is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 35 years old, 5-07, 143 pounds with tattoos on her chest and right side of her neck.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of “Up To $2500.00.”

If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.