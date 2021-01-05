Update: Attala County library is back open

Update: The Attala County Library is back open today.

Library officials say customers can check out books and use the computers.

The library was closed Monday due to a flooding issue.

For more information, call the library at 662-289-5141.

Monday: The Attala County Library will be closed today (Monday, Jan. 4).

The library is closed due a flooding issue discovered after the New Year’s holiday.

Library officials did not give a date for when the library would reopen, but are hopeful to be back open by Tuesday.