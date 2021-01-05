Update: Attala County library is back open

Update: The Attala County Library is back open today.
Library officials say customers can check out books and use the computers.
The library was closed Monday due to a flooding issue.
For more information, call the library at 662-289-5141.
Monday: The Attala County Library will be closed today (Monday, Jan. 4). The library is closed due a flooding issue discovered after the New Year’s holiday. Library officials did not give a date for when the library would reopen, but are hopeful to be back open by Tuesday. Continue to monitor BreezyNews for updates.