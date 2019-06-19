Update: Autopsy report released and funeral arrangements set for victim of deadly house fire

Update: The preliminary autopsy report has been released for the victim of deadly house fire last week in Kosciusko.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew said the results from the state crime lab in Pearl showed that smoke inhalation is what caused the death of the victim, 64-year-old Jan Overstreet.

Additionally, Dew said the report showed no signs of trauma or foul play.

Funeral arrangements for have Overstreet have been set Friday, June 21.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

June 18: The person that died in a deadly house fire in Kosciusko has been identified

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said 64-year-old Jan Overstreet has been identified as the victim. Dew said authorities are still awaiting the results of the complete autopsy.

The house, located at 727 N Jackson St., caught Fire just around midnight Friday, June 14. The Kosciusko Board of Aldermen had recently been voted to demolish the home due to its poor condition.

Dew said his office is currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.

Additionally, the Kosciusko Fire Department is working with the State Fire Marhsal’s to determine the exact cause of the fire.

June 14: One person is dead following a house fire in Kosciusko.

The fire broke out around 11:50 pm at a home at 727 N. Jackson street near Whit’s Kwik Foods.

Captain Jake Cummins with the Kosciusko Fire Department tells Breezy News that despite being less than a half of a mile from the Kosciusko Fire Department, the home was already fully engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived on scene at 11:52.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell confirmed that one person was killed during the fire. He said the body has been sent to the state crime lab for identification.

The house had recently been voted to be demolished.

An unclean property public hearing for the home was held prior to the June 4 meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

The board voted to demolish the home to due its continual poor condition, despite warnings and previous hearings, and ongoing complaints from neighbors.

Continue to monitor Breezy News more updates to this story.

For more details click play on the audio below.