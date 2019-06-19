Update: BOLO Issued by Choctaw County (Audio)

Update 9:04 am: An update has been issued in the BOLO issued on Tuesday. According to Choctaw County the BOLO has been cancelled. They advised that the vehicle had been recovered. No other information was given.

Tuesday June 18:

At 2:09 pm a BOLO (be On the Look out) was issued by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department. The BOLO was for 2002 Kia maroon in color with a tag number of “DBG 9299”. Dispatch said it should be occupied by 4 black males that should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information you are urged to contact the Choctaw County Sheriff Department at (662) 285-6129 or your local 911 dispatch.