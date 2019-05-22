Update: BOLO Suspect Located (Audio)

Update: At 10:54 am Kosciusko Police located the vehicle and executed a traffic stop on highway 12 west at the Martin Luther King Intersection. Officers contacted Durant and were advised to look for the stolen merchandise valued at $100 and should be located in the back of the vehicle. Durant advise that they were sending their officers to pick up and transport the subject back to Holmes County.

Original Article: At 10:15 am Durant Police issued a B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) for a white female driving a white Mitsubishi SUV last seen on highway 12. The full tag number was not available but the last three digits were “971”.

Durant said the female is wanting in connection to a shoplifting that too place in their city.

If you see this vehicle you are urged to contact the Durant Police Department at (662) 653-6846 or your local 911 Dispatch.