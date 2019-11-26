Update: Carriage Rides in downtown Kosciusko CANCELLED

UPDATE: The KAP carriage rides planned for tonight in Kosciusko have been cancelled due to weather.

The rides will resume next Tuesday, Dec. 3 and an extra night will be held Wednesday. Dec. 4.

The Kosciusko Attala Partnership will hold carriage rides around the Kosciusko square this holiday season.

The rides will be held Tuesday nights beginning Nov. 26 and running through Dec. 17.

The cost is $5 and are for ages 4 and up.

The rides are hosted by the Riding Arena and Stables of French Camp.

For more information, call the KAP office as 662-289-2981.

Audio: Darren Milner