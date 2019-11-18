Kelly Causey has officially resigned as head coach of the Kosciusko Whippets football team.
Causey released the following statement to Breezy News Monday afternoon:
“After meeting with Superintendent, Athletic Director, and Kosciusko High Principal, I have tendered my resignation as Kosciusko head football coach effective 11/20/19. In my time as head coach, we have accomplished the three main goals set before us when I was hired.
1.) Establish strong discipline
2.) Strong academics (last year was the first ever MHSAA All Academic Football Team at Kosciusko High)
3.) Upkeep and improvement of fields and facilities. The field speaks for itself.
I am also very proud that we played in the playoffs all 3 years while competing in a district that has produced the last 2 state champions in 4A. I wish the next coach and team the best of luck in the future.”
School officials confirmed to Breezy News Friday that Causey informed the team and the school that he would be resigning Monday.
Since the 2000 football season, the Kosciusko football team has had nine head coaches and one interim head coach. Causey was one of only three coaches to lead the team for three or more seasons during that span.
In his three years as head coach, Causey compiled a record of 9-25.
5 thoughts on “Causey resigns as Kosciusko Whippet head football coach”
Kosy Community says:
Wow! Well, Whippet Pride is Hard to Hide! If you know Kosciusko, then you know that Kosciusko football plays a significant role in our community and take much pride in the success of this sport. These past 3 years have not represented KHS well. Teaching those boys discipline, structure, being fair, building rapport with ALL of them, and being a positive role model/mentor to all of them both on and off the field goes a long way outside of just having the title of being a FB coach. I hope they can find a coach with all those qualities! Looking forward to next year!
Ms. Parker says:
Well said, Kosy Community! A coach should build a rapport with ALL players and know ALL their strengths and weaknesses. Just as they shouldn’t play those players just because they have name recognition. If they can’t play or get the job done, they shouldn’t be on the field. Besides him being a horrible coach and disrespectful to the players and those who help out on the team, he fell into the “haves and have nots snydrome.” It has showed for the last 3 years. Kosciusko football is not what it used to be. It’s been highly embarrassing! Glad he is out of here!!!! Let’s go, KO! WHIPPET NATION!!!
Whippet Football Fan says:
So, the past 3 years “have not represented KHS well”? All righty then…3 years ago Coach Causey inherited a team that won 1 game. The football field looked, at that time, like a goat ranch. Academics of the football team, as a whole, were in the toilet. Discipline for the football team, as a whole, did not exist. Coincidentally, these were the items that Coach Causey and his staff were tasked to remedy by the committee that hired him. The field looks as good, or better, than it ever has, the football team just made the academic honor roll for the MHSAA, and the young men of the football team are a class-act. Anybody that knows Coach Causey, (and obviously you do not), will say that the LAST thing he cared about was his “title.” If you want to criticize the coach, that’s fine. Say the Whippets won 3 games a year and that isn’t good enough for you….say that you are a disgruntled person in the “Kosy Community” who Coach Causey didn’t, in some manner, let have their way…say whatever you want, it is a free country, and you have a right to your opinion. But please don’t say that he didn’t teach the boys discipline, structure, treat them fairly, or attempt to build rapport with all of them. And furthermore, please don’t say that he is not a positive role model and mentor, when those are OPINIONS and certainly not facts. The one thing we can agree on, is like you, I hope they find a coach with the qualities you mentioned, because there is certainly one being lost. Coach Causey, you will be missed!
raiford E martin says:
IT AIN’T JUST ABOUT WINS AND LOSSES!!! SAD WE CAN’T SEE THAT!!!!OLD COACH
whippet player says:
Ms. Parker does not know what she is talking about he was respectful and a good role model to all players. He infasized disciple. She just don’t know what she is talking about. She problems has never had a conversation with the coach.