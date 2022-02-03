Update: Child injured when car runs through home on Poplar Ave.

A 13-year-old boy working in his bedroom on his computer was seriously injured Wednesday evening when a vehicle involved in a police chase ran through his room, knocking him into the back yard of the home on Poplar Ave. in Philadelphia. He was discovered by his father and transported to University Medical Center in Jackson where he was undergoing surgery.

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said the suspect in the accident fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later in a wooded area a few blocks from the home.