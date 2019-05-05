Update: Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Ethel

Update 5:50 pm:

The victims name has been released in the fatal wreck this evening in Ethel.

Attala County Coroner Sam Bell said that 40 year old Karion Ward Jr. from McCool was pronounced dead while he was being transported to Baptist-Attala.

Original Article:

One man has been fatally injured after a motorcycle crash in Ethel on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:03 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, Ethel Volunteers along with Attala Fire responded to a report of a MVA on Hannah Street in Ethel. The caller said said that it involved a motorcycle.

Emergency personnel blocked the roadway while crews worked the accident. The has been no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

Sheriff Tim Nail confirmed to Breezy News that on male was killed in the crash but said no other information can be released at this time.

Continue to monitor Breezy News as more information becomes available.