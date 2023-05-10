HomeLocalUPDATE: FOUND SAFE – Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Attala County

UPDATE: FOUND SAFE – Silver Alert Issued for Woman Last Seen in Attala County

by

UPDATE (5/10/23 at 10:30 a.m.)
Gladys Elizabeth James has been found safe in Kenner, Louisiana.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Gladys Elizabeth James of Vaiden, MS, in Carroll County. She is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, May 9th, at about 11:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Highway 35 North in Carmack, MS, in Attala County, driving in an unknown direction in a 2000 silver Oldsmobile Alero bearing Mississippi tag 954DD.

Family members say Gladys Elizabeth James suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Gladys Elizabeth James, contact Attala County Sheriff’s Department at 662-289-5556.

1 comment
  1. Michele
    Michele
    May 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM

    Per Facebook– She has been found and is safe!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Malicious Mischief and Assault in Attala and Leake

Attala County Library to host Bingo for Books

Attala County School District Gives Honors

Burglary, Grand Larceny, Assault, and Malicious Mischief in Attala and Leake

Audio: Minute with the Mayor – May 3, 2023

Dope, DUIs, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala