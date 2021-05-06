Update From Central Electric

Date: May 5, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Central Electric Restoration Efforts Continue

Since the severe weather passed through our entire service territory yesterday, significant

progress has been made in power restoration efforts. There is extensive damage to many

lines due to trees and limbs down along with 25 broken poles.

Crews are working in each district to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Outside

assistance has arrived today from Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association, 4-County

Electric Power Association, & Singing River Electric Cooperative.

As of 6:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 2,018 members without electric

service.

The following is a breakdown of the outages by county:

* Kemper County – 8

* Leake County – 217

* Attala County – 4

* Neshoba County – 1,054

* Newton County – 547

* Rankin County – 9

* Scott County – 179

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043.

Please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.

The next update will be given at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your patience

during this time as we work to restore power to our members.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties.