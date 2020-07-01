Update: Gov. signs bill that ends prohibition in Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill that effectively ends prohibition across the state.

House Bill 1087, revokes a 1966 law requiring counties to hold an election to pass the sale of alcohol. The bill would make all counties wet by default.

It would then be legal to possess beer and wine in any county throughout the state.

In central Mississippi, Choctaw County is dry for any alcohol. Leake County is dry for liquor and for beer/wine, except inside the Carthage city limits.

Attala County is dry for liquor, except in the Kosciusko city limits.

The bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021.