Update: Grand jury elects not to pursue trial against Kosciusko PD investigator accused of sexual battery

A 17th Circuit Court of Mississippi grand jury has chosen not to indict Kosciusko Police Department investigator Greg Collins for sexual battery.

The grand jury’s reasoning for not pursuing the case was that there wasn’t enough evidence to move the case to trial.

Olive Branch police arrested Collins in December after a woman claimed to have been assaulted in Collins’ hotel room.

Collins has been suspended from the Kosciusko Police Department ever since the charges were filed.

Chief of Police Herbert Dew and the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen are expected to discuss Collins’ suspension at a future meeting.

2-7-2019: The sexual battery case against Kosciusko Police Department investigator Greg Collins has been sent to the Desoto County District Attorney’s Office.

Collins’ initial court date was set for Jan. 8, but that hearing was postponed until Feb. 5. However, the hearing was not held on that date either.

The case is expected to be brought before an upcoming session of the 17th Circuit Court of the Mississippi grand jury.

Collins was arrested in Olive Branch Saturday, Dec. 8 on sexual battery charges stemming from an incident at a local hotel room.

He has been suspended without pay from the Kosciusko Police Department throughout the remainder of the investigation and criminal case.

12-10-2018: Kosciusko Police Investigator Greg Collins was arrested in Olive Branch over the weekend on sexual battery charges.

The Olive Branch Police Department released the following statement to the media.

“​On Saturday, December 8, 2018 Olive Branch Police received information in regards to an assault that had taken place involving an off duty Kosciusko, Mississippi police officer.

It is alleged that the female victim had met her assailant at a local establishment during an evening of socializing. The parties then left the establishment and met up again at the off duty officer’s hotel room. The victim alleges that after further talking and socializing in the hotel room, she went into the bathroom where she reports she was the victim of an assault of a sexual nature. Immediately after the incident took place, the victim was able to leave the hotel, and reported the incident to police a short time later.

The off duty officer was located shortly after the report and subsequently taken into custody. Based on the information provided in a signed affidavit he was charged with Sexual Battery. A bond was set at $22,222.22 and a court date set for January 8, 2019 at the Olive Branch Municipal Court.”

Following a special meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen, the board confirmed the officer as Investigator Greg Collins.

The board voted to suspend Collins without pay indefinitely until the Olive Branch Police Department completes its investigation.

