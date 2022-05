School officials say a gun was found Tuesday morning in a student’s bag at Kosciusko Junior High. The student’s parent notified the principal before classes got underway that the gun might be on campus. The principal and an assistant principal were able to find the weapon and police were notified. There’s no word on whether the gun was loaded. Superintendent Billy Ellzey says the student, a juvenile, is no longer at the school and proper disciplinary procedures are being followed.