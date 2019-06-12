Update Donkey Owners Located

Update 3:02 pm..

In an update to the lost donkeys, Sheriff Nail said that the owner has been located and the two are back home safe and sound. He would like to thank the public for their help in helping these to find their home.

1:06 pm..

Sheriff Tim Nail said the Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owners of two donkeys.

The two were found near Berea Church on Farm to Market Road and the Natchez Trace. The last known location was on Attala Road 2250 at the 2247 intersection. They are out of the roadway but it is important that the owners are found.

Nail said the two are very tame and would eat from your hand. He is sure they belong to someone in the area but are unable to locate the owner.

The ACSO is asking if you recognize these two or have any information to call the Attala County Sheriff’s Officer at (662) 289-5556.