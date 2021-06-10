Update: Kosciusko football golf tournament postponed

The Kosciusko Football Pigskin Classic has been postponed due to weather.

The tournament will now be played Friday, July 9.

For more information, contact head football coach Casey Orr at 662-285-8260.

The Kosciusko Football Pigskin Classic is set for Friday, June 11 at Red Bud Springs Golf Course in Kosciusko.

The tournament if a 27-hole three man scramble.

Entry fees are $300/team and $100/person.

A silent auction will held throughout the day.