Update: Kosciusko man found guilty in fatal Starkville shooting

Update: A Kosciusko man was found guilty of capital murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Starkville eye doctor.

An Oktibbeha County Circuit Court jury found Tommy Chisholm guilty Saturday after deliberating for less than an hour.

Judge Lee Howard sentenced Chisholm to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The 2018 shooting happened inside the eye clinic at the Starkville Walmart.

The victim was Dr. Shauna Witt, an “on again, off again” girlfriend of Chisholm’s

July 27: The murder trail of Tommy Chisholm began in Starkville on Monday.

WCBI-TV reported that jury selections began Monday at the Oktibbeha County Storm Shelter.

Judge Lee Howard will preside over the trial.