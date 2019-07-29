Update: Kosciusko man ruled competent to stand trial in shooting

Update: A Kosciusko man charged with capital murder in the shooting death at a Walmart has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial.

The Starkville Daily News reports an evaluation found that Tommy Chisholm’s ability to know right from wrong was not impeded by mental disease when he shot optometrist Shauna Witt in 2018 at her office inside the Starkville Walmart.

Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge Lee Howard says Chisholm, of Kosciusko, is competent to stand trial and says a trial date will be set. However, the judge notes Chisholm’s public defender is requesting additional psychological evaluations ahead of trial.

Chisholm and Witt had previously dated.

Chisholm also faces aggravated assault charges because a female bystander had a bullet pierce her jacket.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2018.

7-18: A mental competency hearing has been set for a Kosciusko man accused of killing a Starkville eye doctor.

The Starkville Daily News reports that Tommy Chisholm will have a hearing in Friday, July 26 in Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk to determine whether he is mentally fit to face trial.

He is accused of killing is “on-again, off-again” girlfriend Shauna Witt at her optometry clinic, located inside the Starkville Walmart, in January 2018.

Chilsom is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for a bullet that hit a bystander during the shooting.