Update: Kosciusko native Ben Terry featured on The Today Show

Update: Kosciusko native Ben Terry was featured on NBC’s The Today Show this morning.

For Louisiana meteorologist @BenTerryKPLC, who’s battling colon cancer, forecasting the weather has turned into a new mission: sharing a battle in a way that he hopes will save lives. @BreakingChesky shares his story. pic.twitter.com/s0e7ImBsWe — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 12, 2021

June 23 – Kosciusko native Ben Terry will be featured on NBC’s The Today Show later this week.

Terry is a meteorologist at KPLC in Lake Charles, LA and has been continuing to work while battling colon cancer.

Over the weekend, Terry’s former news director Charlie Halderman from KTRK-TV ran a story about his ongoing treatment.

The story focuses on how Terry completes his weather forecasts from his hotel room in Houston.

That story caught the eye of The Today Show producers so they contacted Terry for an interview.

In a Twitter post, Terry says no official day or time has been set, but that it should air on the show either Thursday or Friday.