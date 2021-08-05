UPDATE: Kosciusko School District announces mask mandate for all students and staff

The Kosciusko School District has announced that it will require all students and staff to wear masks.

This comes one week after the district announced that it would only require unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks.

District Superintendent Billy Ellzey sent the following statement to BreezyNews:

“Due to the rise in case numbers of COVID-19 in our area as well as Mississippi, and out of an abundance of caution we will be requiring masks for all students and staff in the Kosciusko School District. The requirement for masks goes into effect immediately and will be in place until further notice. Once case numbers are more manageable we will reevaluate the situation and make adjustments as warranted. Students should wear masks Friday, August 6 if they have them but must have a mask by Monday, August 9. Thank you for your understanding as we work to keep everyone safe and in school during this time.”

With the recent rise in cases and spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, many schools are reimplementing mask mandates as students return to class.