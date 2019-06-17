Update: The Kosciusko Police Department is now investigating the Friday morning house fire that left one person dead.
Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said his office is looking into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the deadly fire.
Authorities are still waiting on the official results from the state crime lab on the autopsy performed on the body found inside the home.
Dew said those results could be in as early as the middle of this week.
Additionally, the Kosciusko Fire Department is working with the State Fire Marhsal’s to determine the exact cause of the fire.
6-14: One person is dead following a house fire in Kosciusko.
The fire broke out around 11:50 pm at a home at 727 N. Jackson street near Whit’s Kwik Foods.
Captain Jake Cummins with the Kosciusko Fire Department tells Breezy News that despite being less than a half of a mile from the Kosciusko Fire Department, the home was already fully engulfed in flames when fire fighters arrived on scene at 11:52.
Attala County Coroner Sam Bell confirmed that one person was killed during the fire. He said the body has been sent to the state crime lab for identification.
The house had recently been voted to be demolished.
An unclean property public hearing for the home was held prior to the June 4 meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.
The board voted to demolish the home to due its continual poor condition, despite warnings and previous hearings, and ongoing complaints from neighbors.
8 thoughts on “Update: KPD investigating deadly house fire”
Lisa Greer says:
They should let first time home owners buy some of these old houses and fix them up they did that in Indiana the houses sold for $1.00
Carolyn says:
Yes!!!!! That would be nice..
Monica Riley says:
I seen a man sleeping on the porch of the house yesterday
Kenny says:
There was a man living in that house.
Concerned Deeply says:
There are many empty houses just rotting away all because people claim they want to keep them in the family but refusing to live in them or to fix them up or sale them. It’s a waste to see streets with dilapidating houses that were once vibrant and full of life. If houses are not lived in they collapse or are vacated by vagrants, drug addicts and alcoholics. Something must be done or Kosciusko will be a dump.
Preacher says:
We if they are elderly there not able to clean it up….Why dont Kosciusko pitch in and help them clean it up instead of fining them since its such a loving and caring town….I dont quite understand how you pay property taxes and then someone tells you what your yard are house has to look like
Joyce says:
Yes a homeless guy was in there
Pat says:
My heart aches that a citizen lost his life while trying his to survive in this city, I would often see him around Whit’s and would bless him with money or food if I could. I agree with the writer stating there are too many empty houses in our city, I can also understand that relatives do not want their property destroyed, but what I can’t understand is why let it go down rather than rent it . There are so many houses for sale but only a few for rent We need a better plan for housing for the homeless, struggling single mothers, and the homeless children , Everywhere you look these another place to eat I guess there’s more money to start up these than to provide the basics like housing.