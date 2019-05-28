Update: May 16 Shooting victim dies, charges upgraded

Update: The victim in a May 16 shooting in Attala County has died.

Amy Edwards Sanders, 32, died over the weekend at a Jackson hospital.

Sanders was the victim of a shooting at a home west of Kosciusko during the early morning hours of May 16.

One suspect, 21-year-old, Ryan Steen was arrested later that day in Winston County.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said charges against Steen have been upgraded to murder.

His bond has also been reset at $500,000.

Steen’s initial court appearance is set for Wednesday.

5-16 – 10:55 am: In an update to the story on suspect wanted in connection with the shooting in Attala County overnight, Sheriff Tim Nail tells Breezy News that the Winston County Sheriff’s Department has picked up Ryan Steen at the Wal-Mart in Winston County.

Nail said they received information shortly after the article of the shooting went online and the Winston County Sheriff’s Department followed up on the tip.

Nail said Investigator Jimmy Nunn was en-route to extradite Steen back to Attala.

The Sheriff would like to thank the public for their assistance in apprehending the suspect. “This is a fine example of law enforcement and the public working together “ said Nail.

5-16 – 10:08: One person was airlifted after a shooting in the county overnight.

According to Sheriff Tim Nail a female, whose name has not been released at this time, was the victim of a shooting. The incident took place just outside the city at 13644 highway 12 west.

Deputies and Investigators along with medical personnel were called to the residence at approximately 12:45 am on Thursday morning.

The female victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital with a gun shot wound to the chest. Sheriff Nail said that the last update on her condition Thursday morning was that she was in critical condition.

A B.O.L.O. (Be On the Look Out) has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting. Nail said an N.C.I.C warrant has been issued for 21 year old Ryan L. Steen

If you know the whereabouts or any have information on this incident you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local 911 dispatch.