Update: Missing teenager found

UPDATE: This BOLO alert has been cancelled.
17-year-old Christie Staffie has been found.
The Attala County Sheriff’s office would like to thank the Kosciusko Police Department for their assistance in the case.
9:32 am:
The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a missing teenager. The alert is for 17-year-old Christie Staffie. She’s missing from the Oak Hill Group Home in Attala County. No direction of travel was given, but she may be headed to Ripley. In you have any information, call the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.