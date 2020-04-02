Update: Missing teenager found

UPDATE: This BOLO alert has been cancelled.

17-year-old Christie Staffie has been found.

The Attala County Sheriff’s office would like to thank the Kosciusko Police Department for their assistance in the case.

9:32 am: The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a missing teenager.

The alert is for 17-year-old Christie Staffie.

She’s missing from the Oak Hill Group Home in Attala County.

No direction of travel was given, but she may be headed to Ripley.