Update: Mississippi driver’s license offices reopen, department says

Update: The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the driver’s license offices are back open.

All offices were closed for several hours Wednesday because of technology problems.

The offices are scheduled to be open for regular business hours today (Thursday).

Long lines are common at many driver’s license offices, and some smaller offices close with short notice because they have too few employees working. (AP)

8-14: All driver’s license offices in Mississippi are temporarily closed.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says the offices are closed due to a system outage.

A Facebook post stated that the Department of Information Technology Services is currently working to resolve the problem.

