Update: Multiple People Injured in Carmack ATV Wreck

March 14 At approximately 8:04 pm a major ATV wreck occurred near Carmack Fish house.

Two people were reported injured at the time of the wreck when Emergency Services were called.

Attala Central Fire, Carmack Volunteer Fire, and EMS responded to the wreck.

Responders found one person unresponsive and the other complaining of back, leg, and neck pain.

The condition of both people involved is still unknown.