Update: Murder suspects in Aug. 21 shooting arrested

Two men wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 shooting in Kosciusko are in custody.

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew said Stephen Adams and Ruben Bell turned themselves in at the Kosciusko Police Department at 10:45 am Monday morning.

The two were both then arrested and processed on the charge of murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bond for both men was set at $200,000 on the murder and $50,000 on the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

After processing they were both transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.

Chief Dew thanked the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the investigation.