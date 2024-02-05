Update: Names released – Several dead due to crash on Hwy 12 in Kosciusko

Update: The names of the deceased have been released.

Devonte Ashford, 16, of Kosciusko

Marvin March, 17, of Kosciusko

Kobe Vaugns, 15, of Kosciusko

Travon Simmons, 15, of Kosciusko

Mike Hutchinson, 71, of McCool

Jan Poole Hutchinson, 65, of McCool

Update: It has been confirmed that six people in total died in the crash. Names will not be released until family members have been notified.

Multiple people are deceased after the head-on collision that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in Kosciusko past the career tech center on Hwy 12 E today, Feb. 5, 2024. The exact cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to the incident. Attala Deputies were later called to assist.

One vehicle was reported to be on fire and someone or multiple people were said to be trapped in another vehicle.

The names of the deceased will be released after their family has been notified.