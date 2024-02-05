Update: Names released – Several dead due to crash on Hwy 12 in Kosciusko

Update: The names of the deceased have been released.
Devonte Ashford, 16, of Kosciusko
Marvin March, 17, of Kosciusko
Kobe Vaugns, 15, of Kosciusko
Travon Simmons, 15, of Kosciusko
Mike Hutchinson, 71, of McCool
Jan Poole Hutchinson, 65, of McCool
Update: It has been confirmed that six people in total died in the crash. Names will not be released until family members have been notified.
Multiple people are deceased after the head-on collision that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in Kosciusko past the career tech center on Hwy 12 E today, Feb. 5, 2024. The exact cause of the crash is currently unknown.
Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to the incident. Attala Deputies were later called to assist.
One vehicle was reported to be on fire and someone or multiple people were said to be trapped in another vehicle.
The names of the deceased will be released after their family has been notified.
37 comments
Cheryl LewisFebruary 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM
Oh 😮 no. This is so sad 😢. All of those people lives taken today.
Self ConnieFebruary 5, 2024 at 4:38 PM
God bless them and their families
GTFebruary 5, 2024 at 4:57 PM
What a tragedy. Praying for the families of those lost.
David JenkinsFebruary 5, 2024 at 5:22 PM
Prayers go out for everyone involved and their families.
StevenFebruary 5, 2024 at 5:51 PM
You really Can see Jesus in the smoke ✝
SandyFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM
Wow yesss
Samantha HodgesFebruary 5, 2024 at 9:16 PM
I said the same thing!!!!
KimFebruary 5, 2024 at 5:59 PM
Prayers for the families. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
MichaelFebruary 5, 2024 at 6:10 PM
Prayers for the Families and friends involved.
SharonFebruary 5, 2024 at 6:26 PM
Prayers for all families involved!🙏
Sam GrimesFebruary 5, 2024 at 6:34 PM
Prayers for the family
kFebruary 5, 2024 at 6:46 PM
live long..
imma miss all of yall
MichaelFebruary 5, 2024 at 6:46 PM
Wow! Look closely at the front of the vehicle. I see a face of Jesus!
ja wiFebruary 5, 2024 at 10:10 PM
I don’t know who you see, but trust me, it’s not the face of Jesus Christ..please stop it….. so, you’re telling me it takes a car wreck to see Jesus face..
Tammy TrussFebruary 5, 2024 at 6:53 PM
Praying for the families 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Billy BrightFebruary 5, 2024 at 7:34 PM
Praying for the Families
ArnitaFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM
Praying for the families!!!🙏🙏🙏
ElaineFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:21 PM
My Condolences to the family’s . May the Most High keep his arms around them.
SandyFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM
Yes I do
ScottFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM
I see the face of Jesus as well!
Teresa HullFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM
PRAYING HARD FOR THE FAMILIES 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
AllieFebruary 5, 2024 at 8:35 PM
Praying for the families 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
ScottFebruary 5, 2024 at 9:01 PM
You can see what appears to be a face but I can’t say it’s Jesus but I hope it is for sure but it looks like a cigarette in the mouth
RenaFebruary 5, 2024 at 9:15 PM
Sending thoughts and prayers to each family who lost a loved one during this time..
Bobbie LatikerFebruary 5, 2024 at 9:33 PM
May God’s comfort and Blessings be with these families is my prayer. 🙏🙏🙏
ShirleyFebruary 5, 2024 at 10:06 PM
Praying for all families involved so sad and so sorry your loss
MaryFebruary 5, 2024 at 10:56 PM
I am praying for the families. I see the face of Jesus in the back of one of the cars. Does anyone else see it?
Jan PerezFebruary 5, 2024 at 11:00 PM
Sending prayers for all these families so sad
LynnFebruary 5, 2024 at 11:36 PM
Long live my BEST FRIEND💔
James WilliamsFebruary 6, 2024 at 12:35 AM
Prayers for the families, but people that isn’t Jesus
JbFebruary 6, 2024 at 12:43 AM
Please read Ecclesiastes 9:11 unforeseen occurrence
Susan DeesFebruary 6, 2024 at 3:39 AM
This is so horrible. Jesus is with all the families.
VickieFebruary 6, 2024 at 4:40 AM
I can see the face of Jesus also. WOW! Praying for all the families that lost their loved ones. Mat God be with each and every one of you that lost their family in this terrible tragedy.
Bertha TriplettFebruary 6, 2024 at 7:13 AM
Praying for all who was involved tears rolling down my face it’s such a hurting feeling may God strengthen these families at this time 🙏 🙏 🙏
PhyllisFebruary 6, 2024 at 7:40 AM
Praying for the family that God give them strength to endure the pain
LindaFebruary 6, 2024 at 8:05 AM
Praying for God’s strength and comfort to be with all theses families that have lost loved ones!!🙏🙏🙏
Phillip and CharlotteFebruary 6, 2024 at 8:31 AM
Praying for the families, the community and Kosciusko High School students who loss friends and classmates. May God wrap His loving arms around us. We have endured a lot in two days.