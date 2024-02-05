HomeAttalaUpdate: Names released – Several dead due to crash on Hwy 12 in Kosciusko

Update: Names released – Several dead due to crash on Hwy 12 in Kosciusko

by
Update: The names of the deceased have been released.

Devonte Ashford, 16, of Kosciusko
Marvin March, 17, of Kosciusko
Kobe Vaugns, 15, of Kosciusko
Travon Simmons, 15,  of Kosciusko
Mike Hutchinson, 71, of McCool
Jan Poole Hutchinson, 65, of McCool

Update: It has been confirmed that six people in total died in the crash.  Names will not be released until family members have been notified.

Multiple people are deceased after the head-on collision that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in Kosciusko past the career tech center on Hwy 12 E today, Feb. 5, 2024.  The exact cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol all responded to the incident.  Attala Deputies were later called to assist.

One vehicle was reported to be on fire and someone or multiple people were said to be trapped in another vehicle.

The names of the deceased will be released after their family has been notified.

 

 

37 comments
  1. Cheryl Lewis
    Cheryl Lewis
    February 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM

    Oh 😮 no. This is so sad 😢. All of those people lives taken today.

    Reply
  2. Self Connie
    Self Connie
    February 5, 2024 at 4:38 PM

    God bless them and their families

    Reply
  3. GT
    GT
    February 5, 2024 at 4:57 PM

    What a tragedy. Praying for the families of those lost.

    Reply
  4. David Jenkins
    David Jenkins
    February 5, 2024 at 5:22 PM

    Prayers go out for everyone involved and their families.

    Reply
  5. Steven
    Steven
    February 5, 2024 at 5:51 PM

    You really Can see Jesus in the smoke ✝

    Reply
    • Sandy
      Sandy
      February 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM

      Wow yesss

      Reply
    • Samantha Hodges
      Samantha Hodges
      February 5, 2024 at 9:16 PM

      I said the same thing!!!!

      Reply
  6. Kim
    Kim
    February 5, 2024 at 5:59 PM

    Prayers for the families. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  7. Michael
    Michael
    February 5, 2024 at 6:10 PM

    Prayers for the Families and friends involved.

    Reply
  8. Sharon
    Sharon
    February 5, 2024 at 6:26 PM

    Prayers for all families involved!🙏

    Reply
  9. Sam Grimes
    Sam Grimes
    February 5, 2024 at 6:34 PM

    Prayers for the family

    Reply
  10. k
    k
    February 5, 2024 at 6:46 PM

    live long..
    imma miss all of yall

    Reply
  11. Michael
    Michael
    February 5, 2024 at 6:46 PM

    Wow! Look closely at the front of the vehicle. I see a face of Jesus!

    Reply
    • ja wi
      ja wi
      February 5, 2024 at 10:10 PM

      I don’t know who you see, but trust me, it’s not the face of Jesus Christ..please stop it….. so, you’re telling me it takes a car wreck to see Jesus face..

      Reply
  12. Tammy Truss
    Tammy Truss
    February 5, 2024 at 6:53 PM

    Praying for the families 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

    Reply
  13. Billy Bright
    Billy Bright
    February 5, 2024 at 7:34 PM

    Praying for the Families

    Reply
  14. Arnita
    Arnita
    February 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM

    Praying for the families!!!🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  15. Elaine
    Elaine
    February 5, 2024 at 8:21 PM

    My Condolences to the family’s . May the Most High keep his arms around them.

    Reply
  16. Sandy
    Sandy
    February 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM

    Yes I do

    Reply
  17. Scott
    Scott
    February 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM

    I see the face of Jesus as well!

    Reply
  18. Teresa Hull
    Teresa Hull
    February 5, 2024 at 8:25 PM

    PRAYING HARD FOR THE FAMILIES 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  19. Allie
    Allie
    February 5, 2024 at 8:35 PM

    Praying for the families 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

    Reply
  20. Scott
    Scott
    February 5, 2024 at 9:01 PM

    You can see what appears to be a face but I can’t say it’s Jesus but I hope it is for sure but it looks like a cigarette in the mouth

    Reply
  21. Rena
    Rena
    February 5, 2024 at 9:15 PM

    Sending thoughts and prayers to each family who lost a loved one during this time..

    Reply
  22. Bobbie Latiker
    Bobbie Latiker
    February 5, 2024 at 9:33 PM

    May God’s comfort and Blessings be with these families is my prayer. 🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  23. Shirley
    Shirley
    February 5, 2024 at 10:06 PM

    Praying for all families involved so sad and so sorry your loss

    Reply
  24. Mary
    Mary
    February 5, 2024 at 10:56 PM

    I am praying for the families. I see the face of Jesus in the back of one of the cars. Does anyone else see it?

    Reply
  25. Jan Perez
    Jan Perez
    February 5, 2024 at 11:00 PM

    Sending prayers for all these families so sad

    Reply
  26. Lynn
    Lynn
    February 5, 2024 at 11:36 PM

    Long live my BEST FRIEND💔

    Reply
  27. James Williams
    James Williams
    February 6, 2024 at 12:35 AM

    Prayers for the families, but people that isn’t Jesus

    Reply
  28. Jb
    Jb
    February 6, 2024 at 12:43 AM

    Please read Ecclesiastes 9:11 unforeseen occurrence

    Reply
  29. Susan Dees
    Susan Dees
    February 6, 2024 at 3:39 AM

    This is so horrible. Jesus is with all the families.

    Reply
  30. Vickie
    Vickie
    February 6, 2024 at 4:40 AM

    I can see the face of Jesus also. WOW! Praying for all the families that lost their loved ones. Mat God be with each and every one of you that lost their family in this terrible tragedy.

    Reply
  31. Bertha Triplett
    Bertha Triplett
    February 6, 2024 at 7:13 AM

    Praying for all who was involved tears rolling down my face it’s such a hurting feeling may God strengthen these families at this time 🙏 🙏 🙏

    Reply
  32. Phyllis
    Phyllis
    February 6, 2024 at 7:40 AM

    Praying for the family that God give them strength to endure the pain

    Reply
  33. Linda
    Linda
    February 6, 2024 at 8:05 AM

    Praying for God’s strength and comfort to be with all theses families that have lost loved ones!!🙏🙏🙏

    Reply
  34. Phillip and Charlotte
    Phillip and Charlotte
    February 6, 2024 at 8:31 AM

    Praying for the families, the community and Kosciusko High School students who loss friends and classmates. May God wrap His loving arms around us. We have endured a lot in two days.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

