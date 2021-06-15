Update: Natchez Trace Parkway open south of Kosciusko

Update: The Natchez Trace Parkway is now open south of Kosciusko.

It had been closed between Thomastown and Kosciusko due to flood waters over the road.

June 14 – The Natchez Trace Parkway remains closed south of Kosciusko due to flooding.

The road is closed from mile marker 148 near Thomastown to mile marker 160 in Kosciusko.

Heavy rain from last week’s storms caused water to cover the road.