Update: Natchez Trace Parkway releases statement on fatal crash

On January 25, 2021, Natchez Trace Parkway law enforcement responded to a motor vehicle crash near Milepost 151. Upon arrival, park rangers discovered that two vehicles struck a large tree that had fallen in the roadway.

The driver of one vehicle, 36-year-old, Robert Andrew Terry of Thomastown, MS, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The two occupants of the second vehicle, sustained injuries from the crash. One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital.

High winds were observed in the area at the time of the two crashes. At 7:02 pm, a tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for both Leake and Attala counties.

“It saddened my heart when I was notified of this fatality on the Parkway yesterday”, stated Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala, “I am asking all drivers to please use caution and stay alert when driving on the Parkway. Please consider alternate routes of travel during stormy conditions.”