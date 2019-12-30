Update on Sunday Storm (Audio)

Emergency crews are still working in the county to repair the damage the Sunday evening storm created.

According to Civil Defense Director Danny Townsend numerous road crews are working in an attempt to clear the pathways.

Townsend said that most roads are open but some trees are still down in the roadway with a small path for autos to travel.

It has sill not been classified as a tornado as of yet but Townsend said a crew will come in and determining it was and if so how powerful the storm was.

Click the audio links below to hear more from Townsend on what took place.