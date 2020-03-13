Update: Portion of Natchez Trace Parkway near reservoir reopened

Update: A section of the Natchez Trace Parkway near Ridgeland has reopened.

The section of road from milepost 114 – milepost 123 is back open to traffic.

The announcement was made Thursday on the Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page.

The speed limit through the area has been temporarily reduced to 40 mph as clean up efforts continue.

Additionally, several rest stops and nature trails in that area will remain closed.

3-11: A portion of the Natchez Trace Parkway near the Ross Barnett Reservoir remains closed this week.

The closure is from milepost 114 – milepost 123.

This is the section of the parkway from Ratliff Ferry to Hwy 43.

Cleanup crews are still working to clear the road from last week’s storms, which downed several trees in the area.

Information on when the road will be back open will be posted on the Natchez Trace Parkway Facebook page.