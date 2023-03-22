UPDATE: Shooter in Custody – Argument Turned Shooting at Ethel Dollar General Wednesday Afternoon

3/22/2023 6:40 p.m. – Attala County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is in custody and one is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after today’s shooting in Ethel. Attala County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident. No names are being released at this time.

3/22/2023 4:50 p.m. – Breezy News has learned of a shooting that occurred outside Dollar General in Ethel just after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

It was reported that individuals were arguing, then gunshot(s) were heard. One person has been shot and their condition is currently unknown.

A vehicle described as a black 2012 Chevrolet Camero with dark-tinted windows is wanted in connection with this shooting and was last seen heading toward Ethel.