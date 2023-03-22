HomeAttalaUPDATE: Shooter in Custody – Argument Turned Shooting at Ethel Dollar General Wednesday Afternoon

UPDATE: Shooter in Custody – Argument Turned Shooting at Ethel Dollar General Wednesday Afternoon

by

3/22/2023 6:40 p.m. – Attala County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is in custody and one is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after today’s shooting in Ethel.  Attala County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident.  No names are being released at this time.

3/22/2023 4:50 p.m. – Breezy News has learned of a shooting that occurred outside Dollar General in Ethel just after 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

It was reported that individuals were arguing, then gunshot(s) were heard.  One person has been shot and their condition is currently unknown.

A vehicle described as a black 2012 Chevrolet Camero with dark-tinted windows is wanted in connection with this shooting and was last seen heading toward Ethel.

1 comment
  1. Gavin Kyle
    Gavin Kyle
    March 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM

    I was the first out there after hearing them speed off. Right next to my home so it was surprising. Wow

    Reply

