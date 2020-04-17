Update: Stolen trailer recovered

Update from The Attala Sheriff Department:

Stolen trailer from hilltop has been located and recovered. The Attala sheriff dept, would like to thank persons for the tip and Holmes county sheriff dept for assistance in this matter. Thanks to breezy news for getting info out there. Investigation under away and arrests soon to come. Thanks Investigator Jimmy Nunn.

=============

Some time after midnight a theft took place at Hilltop Grocery. According to investigator Jimmy Nunn, a 20′ Homestead enclosed trailer was taken from Hilltop Grocery. If anyone has any information you are urged to Contact the Attala County Sheriff Department at (662) 289-5556 or your local 911 Dispatch.