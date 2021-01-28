Update: Victim and suspect in deadly Kosciusko shooting identified

Kosciusko Chief of Police Herbert Dew has released more details on the deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting on South Wells Street.

Dew said the shooting happened at 2:48 pm at 225 South Wells Street and that he and Investigator Greg Collins were the first to arrive at the home.

When they arrived, Dew said they found the victim, 33-year-old Adrienne Coker, dead at the scene. She had been shot multiple times in the torso, arms, and head.

The suspect, identified as the victim’s boyfriend Ray Parker Jr., had left the scene in a brown Chevy Tahoe. The couple’s one-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle.

At approximately 3:30 pm, Parker returned to the scene, with the child, and was taken into custody. The child was treated for minor injuries, which appeared to be from broken glass.

Dew said investigators currently do not have a motive for the shooting, but that it appears the victim had gotten in the Tahoe to leave when the suspect opened fire from inside the house. The shooting then continue into the yard. Over 18 shell casings were recovered at the scene from either an AK47 or an SKS rifle.

Parker was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and weapon possession by a felon. Bond was set at $1,150,000.

He’s currently in the Leake County Jail.

Dew said the investigation is still on going and that if anyone witnessed the shooting or has any other information, they can call the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

