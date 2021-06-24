Update: Victims in fatal McCool shooting identified

Update: The victims in Wednesday’s deadly shooting in McCool have been identified.

Sheriff Tim Nail identified the victims as 74-year-old Melvin Gibson and 63-year-old Janice Gibson.

The two were married and both lived at the home where the shooting happened.

According to Nail, the shooting is still under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Nail did reiterate that there does not appear to be anyone else involved other than the victims.

6-23: Two people are dead following a shooting in McCool.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said two people were found dead from gunshot wounds at a home on Attala Road 2120 at approximately 11:00 am Wednesday morning.

According to Nail, it doesn’t appear that anyone else was involved in the shootings other than the two victims.

As of this report, Nail said officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation were still on scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.